Chicago Poet Kevin Coval explores the life and death of an American neighborhood

Educator, organizer and poet Kevin Coval joins Justin to discuss his new book, “Everything Must Go.” Kevin talks about why he wrote this book of poems, how the story of gentrification is universal, why artists were drawn to the Wicker Park neighborhood of Chicago, what attracted him to that area of the city, how the characters he met in the neighborhood have influenced his work, how artists are often the first to gentrify a neighborhood and why artists should use their work to move the community that they are a part of. Kevin also reads a few selections from the book. Tremendous stuff.

