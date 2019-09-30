Bob Costas on Joe Maddon being released from the Cubs: “It makes sense if you look at the bigger picture.”

Posted 9:26 PM, September 30, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25PM, September 30, 2019

Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon looks out from the dugout prior to a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Scott Kane)

Emmy Award-winner and announcer for MLB Network, Bob Costas joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about Joe Maddon, his sudden departure from the Chicago Cubs, and who would be best to replace him.

