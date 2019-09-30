× Bob Costas on Joe Maddon being released from the Cubs: “It makes sense if you look at the bigger picture.”

Emmy Award-winner and announcer for MLB Network, Bob Costas joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to talk about Joe Maddon, his sudden departure from the Chicago Cubs, and who would be best to replace him.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3684751/3684751_2019-10-01-022051.64kmono.mp3

