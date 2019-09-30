Bill and Wendy Bonus Show 9.30.19: Halloween is cancelled?

Posted 2:24 PM, September 30, 2019

Bill and Wendy

An elementary school in Evanston has decided to cancel its Halloween celebration during the school day. Today on the bonus hour, Bill and Wendy discuss whether it is appropriate to cancel Halloween for the whole school. They also talk about religions that don’t celebrate Halloween, the Chicago Public Libary system erasing their late fees, and more.

