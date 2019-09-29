× WGN Radio Theatre #425: Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar & The Unexpected

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf are bringing you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre for September 28, 2019. First, classic episode of the night will be: “Yours Truly, Johnny Dollar: The Alvin Summers” Starring: Bob Bailey; (10-24-55) and (10-28-55). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Unexpected: The Cripple” Starring: Marjorie Riordan; (08-29-47).

