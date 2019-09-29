TV Legend Carl Reiner Makes Life Worth Living at 97: ‘Your Show of Shows’, ‘The Dick Van Dyke Show’, ‘The Jerk’ at 40, 2,000 Year Old Man with Mel Brooks

PHOTO: Carl Reiner. Courtesy of CBS/Calvada Productions

WGN Radio’s Dave Plier welcomes back 97-year old comedy legend Carl Reiner to talk about the early days of television writing for Sid Caesar, creating the 2,000 Year-Old Man with Mel Brooks, developing the award-winning ‘Dick Van Dyke Show’, directing Steve Martin in ‘The Jerk’, his most coveted award ‘The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor’ and a peek into his latest book ‘Scrunched Celebrity Photos, Hand Scrunched by Carl Reiner’.

