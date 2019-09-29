× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 9/29/2019

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson welcomes Michael Cabonargi, current member of the Cook County Board of Review and Candidate for Cook County circuit clerk, into the studio. Michael talks about his campaign, proposed reforms, and the need for transparency when re-evaluating the fees and fines that go to the court.

Next, Rick speaks with David Tretter, President of the Federation of Independent Illinois Colleges and Universities about higher education and enrollment among his member institutions. After the lengthy budget impasse took its toll on both private and public universities; David shares an update as to the current state of things and the reputational damage that has been done.

Then, Rick is joined by Michael Golden, President of Golden Mean Strategies, to discuss the move by the House Democrats to move forward on impeachment. Michael touches on the factors of impeachment from a political stand point, as well as the historic government responsibility; the current state of Congress; and much more.