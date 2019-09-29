The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (9/29/19): Quick Bears vs. Vikings reaction

Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is seen on the sidelines with his arm in a sling during the second half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, in Chicago. Trubisky was injured during the first quarter and left the game. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give you their initial reactions after a Trubisky-less Bears’ 16-6 victory over the Minnesota Vikings at Soldier Field

