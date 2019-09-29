× The Hamp & O’B Show with Koz (9/29/19): Bears vs Vikings Full Post Game Show

Dan Hampton, Ed O’Bradovich and Glen Kozlowski along with Mark Carman give you their reactions after a Trubisky-less Bears are victorious 16-6 over the Minnesota Vikings.

The Bears ball-hawking defense combined for 6 sacks and held the Vikings to just 3 points, Well kicker Eddy Pineiro goes 3-3 (25, 38, and 30 Yds) on field-goal attempts The guys also take your phone calls and listen to your reaction following the win as the Bears improve to 3-1 on the season.