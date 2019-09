× Steve Dale 9/29/2019 Full Show: National Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Steve Dale has continuously provided updates about the 4 coyotes wrongfully confiscated and during today’s show, we hear from Tomi Tranchita herself about the ordeal and where things currently stand.

Steve also speaks with Dr. Melinda Merck about National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the link between domestic violence and violence that animals may endure.

