× Public Narrative’s Jhamira Alexander talk journalism, Studs Terkel Awards and more

Public Narrative prepares for their 25th annual Studs Terkel awards approaching Oct. 17 starting at 5:30p at the Zhou B. Art Center. President of Public Narrative Jhamira Alexander joins the conversation with host Dave Hoekstra and producer Ro Coleman in the Skyline Studio to give details on nominees, what on-goers should expect during this year’s ceremony and more on journalism.

The Studs Terkel awards are open to the public. Tickets for this year’s Studs Terkel awards can be found here. Visit publicnarrative.org for more information.

[audiohttp://serve.castfire.com/audio/3684214/3684214_2019-09-29-203814.128.mp3]

Keep the conversation going with Dave Hoekstra on Twitter! @DaveHoekstra66