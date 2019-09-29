× Pinch Hitters 09/29/19: “Elton Jim” in for Dean Richards

On a rainy Sunday morning, “Elton Jim” takes over the Skyline Studio to bring you a jam packed show. First up, Dean is away in LA but you’ll still get to hear from him as he calls in to give you his reviews on new films. (00:00)

Did you know Groton, Connecticut is home to the first nuclear powered submarine? Hear more about the history of the USS Nautilus from Dave Schwan as he delivers this week’s Far Flung Forecast. (19:33)

Then, Jim talks with Kevin Wiczer (Director) and Amanda Flahive (Morticia) of the Addams Family production by Williams Street Rep at Rau Theater in Crystal Lake. They share their favorite scenes from the show and experiences from working on a classic story. (40:41)

Next, Ted Ratajczyk joins the show to talk about the moving Vietnam War wall memorial. The wall is on display at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Hillside through 9/30. (50:33)

Last, the “Pop Culture Club” with Mick Kayler comes to the show as he and Jim talk all things country music and 50 years of the Beatles’ Abbey Road. (1:05:40) Listen now to hear it all!