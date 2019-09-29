× Nocturnal Journal W/ Dave Hoekstra | 09.28.19 | Sports Halls of Fame and Journalism

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar joins the conversation over the phone to talk more about NBHF, how they got started and more. According to Sklar, NBHF started as a personal collection between friends. After five years of business the museum/custom bobblehead production company holds about 6500 bobbleheads and tons of sports history.

Check out Dave's latest article on NBHF here.

Speaking of halls of fame, co-owner of the St. Paul Saints and son of White Sox Hall of Fame owner Mike Veeck dials in to discuss the Negro League legend Satchel Paige, the Saints championship parade, his latest book and the state of baseball.

Plus, Public Narrative prepares for their 25th annual Studs Terkel awards approaching Oct. 17 starting at 5:30p at the Zhou B. Art Center. President of Public Narrative Jhamira Alexander joins the conversation in the Skyline Studio to give details on nominees, what on-goers should expect during this year’s ceremony and more on journalism.

The Studs Terkel awards are open to the public.

