× Candidate for Cook County circuit clerk Michael Cabonargi: “You can use your phone to buy a car, you should be able to pay a moving violation on your phone”

Rick Pearson welcomes Michael Cabonargi, current member of the Cook County Board of Review and Candidate for Cook County circuit clerk, into the studio. Michael talks about his campaign, proposed reforms, and the need for transparency when re-evaluating the fees and fines that go to the court.