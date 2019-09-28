× Quest For Gold – Episode 10: Chicago Triple Jumper Tori Franklin: “Happiness is Not Something Acquired through Outside Sources”

In this week’s episode of Quest for Gold, the USA Women’s Basketball team has been taking Puerto Rico by storm.

Two area rhythmic gymnasts post solid marks in Azerbaijan.

A west suburban triathlete has a big finish in China.

There were some huge honors this week for some major female athletes.

And we talk with Chicago native, and two time Triple Jump American record holder, Tori Franklin as she prepares for the IAAF World Championships. Her goals may be lofty, but her life is all about balance, and keeping herself happy.

See Laura Zeng’s hoop qualification here:



See Evita Griskenas’ ball qualification performance here:



The 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo begin July 24, 2020

WGN’s Ryan Burrow hosts “Quest For Gold,” a weekly update on preparations for the Summer Games.

Over the next year he’ll talk to athletes, coaches, reporters, and other news makers involved in the Olympic movement…while adding a little Chicago flavor. He’ll get updates on preparations, new sports, local Olympians, and reinvestigate what went wrong in Chicago’s bid for the 2016 games.