Previous DHS security expert discuses online safety protocols and how data can be tracked

A Chicago area woman’s ex- boyfriend was contacting police with wellness checks on their daughter, even though law enforcement never found any issues. This woman said her ex became obsessive, so this woman filed an order of protection. She had changed her cell number, license plate and e-mail address to avoid contact– but a few months later as reported by WBEZ, her ex obtained the information anyway.

While this is a very locally based story, the issues of cyber security are global. The Executive Director of staysafeonline.org, Kelvin Coleman joins the conversation with Hannah Stanley to discuss how people can better protect their information. Coleman says that individuals “don’t want to make themselves an attractive target.” Coleman mentions that the reason hackers are usually successful is because there is a “breakdown in simple for security protocol.” For example, this could mean something as having weak passwords or a minimum level of privacy settings devices and accounts. Tune in to the full conversation to hear what Coleman recommends.