Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev is congratulated by Nicolas Beaudin (74) after he scored against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)
Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins – September 28, 2019
Split squad game while most of team regulars in Europe for NHL Global Series. No radio broadcast.