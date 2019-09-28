Preseason Highlights: Bruins 8 – Blackhawks 2 (split squad) – 9/28/19

Posted 11:12 PM, September 28, 2019, by , Updated at 11:09PM, September 28, 2019

Chicago Blackhawks' Philipp Kurashev is congratulated by Nicolas Beaudin (74) after he scored against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL preseason hockey game Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson)

Chicago Blackhawks at Boston Bruins – September 28, 2019

Split squad game while most of team regulars in Europe for NHL Global Series. No radio broadcast.

Boxscore | Recap

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.