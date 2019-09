× OTL #676: First Tuesdays, LGBTQ legislative success, The Secret History of Zach Prather

Mike Stephen learns about a monthly live political talk show at The Hideout called First Tuesdays, discusses the success of LGBTQ legislation in Illinois with the policy director of Equality Illinois, and discovers the Secret History of funky bluesman Zach Prather. This week’s local music is brought to you by Hold the Universe.

