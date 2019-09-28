One doctor’s mission to make every person with sensitive skin feel beautiful
Dr. Liia Ramanchandra left the pharmaceutical industry and started her company, EpiLynx, a little over a year and a half ago. As a PharmD, PhD in analytical chemistry, she developed, designed and manufactured all of her skincare products in her lab. This gluten free product is aimed at targeting skincare that is more ethically developed and specifically designed for people with sensitive skin. She joins Hannah Stanley as she fills in on the Matt Bubala Show to discuss how this product might be a game changer for some people.
Ramanchandra said she is donating funds to various missions in various countries to support education for girls (specifically India). This skincare is also sold at the Northbrook Court Mall inside the store Everything Every Girl Needs.
A Trans Show will take place Oct. 10 in Chicago.