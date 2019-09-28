× Hannah Stanley in for Matt Bubala Full Show 9.27.19

It’s Jess’ birthday, so naturally we are staying dry in the WGN Radio studios eating cupcakes. Hannah Stanley is in for Matt Bubala this weekend…while he adventuring off at his son’s college. In the first hour, we talk about weather conditions and fond memories of our youth. Kam’s, an infamous dive bar at the University of Illinois is closing down, so listeners share their thoughts. What are the things you get sentimental about? At :130 a.m., we chat with space expert, Beth Mund. Fall and pumpkin spice is officially here…but why are fall colors being delayed? We tell you what science backs this up in the 2 a.m. hour. Dr. Liia Ramanchanda joins the conversation at 2:30 a.m. to discuss gluten free skincare and why this product could be a game changer. At 4 a.m., Hannah chats with the Executive Director of staysafeonline.org, Kelvin Coleman about cyber security. Throughout the show, we talk about the dating rules women had to follow in 1958, why Christmas makes us happier, and Ikea’s free breakfast options. The full show podcast can be found here.