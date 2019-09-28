× Decider.com’s Alexander Zalben: So many shows! So little time!

Alexander Zalben, Managing Editor of Decider.com, joins the show to discuss what’s coming and what’s going on in the world of television and streaming. This week, the new CBS supernatural procedural, Evil, premiered Thursday and The Good Place returned with their final season on Thursday as well. Alex also talks about the new Netflix show, The Politician starring Ben Platt; Transparent series ending; Saturday Night Live with Woody Harrelson and Billie Eilish; and more.

