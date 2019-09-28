Bobbleheads Galore on Nocturnal Journal | 09.28.19

Posted 10:28 PM, September 28, 2019, by , Updated at 10:27PM, September 28, 2019

Phil Sklar(right)

The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum Co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar joins the conversation over the phone with host Dave Hoekstra to talk more about NBHF, how they got started and more. According to Sklar, NBHF started as a personal collection between friends. After five years of business the museum/custom bobblehead production company holds about 6500 bobbleheads and tons of sports history.

For more information on the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum visit bobbleheadhall.com.

