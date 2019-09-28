× Bill and Dane Full Show 9.27.19: Wendy is taking a scheduled day off!

Wendy is out taking a scheduled day off so Dane Neal will help Bill hold down the fort. Bill and Dane talk about how WGN-TV had to say goodbye to the Cubs after 72 years. Next, should theaters ban costumes for the new Joker movie? Alexander Zalben joins us to talk al the latest and greatest happening in the entertainment world. Pizza insurance…is it worth it?

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming on WGN Extra from noon to 1 p.m.