× Bill and Dane Bonus Hour 09.27.19: No more rain!

Bill Leff and Dane Neal kick off the bonus hour with talking about some of the most ridiculous merchandise all NFL teams have in honor of football season being in full swing. Then Bill and Dane welcome Jerry Nunn from Nunnontherunn.com into the studio who come bearing delicious cupcakes from Molly’s Cupcakes! Jerry talks about things to do in Chicago in October. Some of the events include some Halloween fun events for both adults and kids, Art in the Dark, Beer and Bacon Festival, Hell in a Handbag production of parody Facts of Life, haunted houses to check out, Madonna is coming to town and much more!

