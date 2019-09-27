× Wintrust Business Lunch 9/27/19: The (New) Old Post Office, Upholding Worker Productivity and Sam & Gerties

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the perks of the (new) Old Post Office Building to Uptown becoming a vegan restaurant hot spot in the city.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Andrea Hanis, Markets Editor at The Chicago Tribune, toured the (new) Old Post Office after businesses flocked to the renovated space and shared the details space and how every Chicagoan will get to enjoy the space as well as people who work in the building.

Segment 2: (At 5:48) Tom Gimbel, CEO of LaSalle Network, helped managers (and the Cubs) keep productivity up during hard times with a few works of wisdom and input on effective leadership styles.

Segment 3: (At 11:39) Andy Kalish, Co-Owner of Kāl’ish and Sam & Gerties, joined the program to share the story of growth with their row of vegan restaurants that have been years in the making.

Segment 4: (At 19:13) Steve Daniels, Sr. Reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business, closed out the program by chatting about the newest bank coming to the city of Chicago and how it’s the first one since the great recession.