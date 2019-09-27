Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger talks about 15 years at the helm of the world’s preeminent entertainment company

Posted 8:00 PM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 07:46PM, September 27, 2019

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 27: (L to R) Chief executive officer and chairman of The Walt Disney Company Bob Iger and Mickey Mouse look on before ringing the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), November 27, 2017 in New York City. Disney is marking the company's 60th anniversary as a listed company on the NYSE. (Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Chairman & CEO of the Walt Disney Bob Iger joins Roe Conn to talk about his new memoir The Ride of a Lifetime: Lessons Learned from 15 Years as CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

