Vic’s Picks 9.27.19 |The Beatles’ “Rubber Soul” and Bob Dylan’s “Highway 61 Revisited”

Posted 6:50 AM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 06:47AM, September 27, 2019

Vic Vaughn listens to the greatest albums of all time

WGN’s Vic Vaughn is tackling classic albums each week from Rolling Stone’s 100 Greatest Albums of All Time.

This week, Vic travels back to 1965 to discuss two of the most stunning albums of the decade: The Beatles’ transitionary album Rubber Soul and Bob Dylan’s early masterpiece Highway 61 Revisited.

