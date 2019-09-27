The Top Five@5 (09/27/19): Brandon Marshall wants to end feud with Jay Cutler, Jason Mamoa addresses the United Nations, and more…

Actor Jason Mamoa addresses the U.N. on climate change.

The Top Five@5 for Friday, September 27th, 2019:

The Chicago Teachers Union have voted to authorize a strike. Union President Jesse Sharkey says shows that things at CPS must change. Warner Bros. Entertainment has restricted access for print and broadcast journalist from the red carpet at the upcoming premier of “Joker” in Hollywood. Former Chicago Bear, Brandon Marshall says he’s ready to bury the hatchet with Jay Cutler after 5 years of not speaking to each other. “Aquaman” star, Jason Mamoa addressed the United Nations on the subject of climate change, pollution, and more!

