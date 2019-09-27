The Opening Bell 9/27/19: Ignoring Trump Impeachment Buzz, Focusing On Trade Talks

There is a lot of good but also just as much bad in the business world these days. Steve Grzanich wrapped up the business week with Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) but most notably they touched on how Wall Street didn’t seem to care about the growing buzz of impeaching President Trump. (At 14:36) Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) jumped back on with Steve after the Skift Global Forum where he got the chance to chat with a number of global airline CEOs, but also recapped the news about United Airlines’ new PointPlus system.

 

