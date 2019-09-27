× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 09.27.19: A weekend in sports, weather, new dictionary terms and Fun Things To Do and smile about

John Williams starts off the show with our sports betting analyst, Sam Panayotovich. Then, WGN-TV Meteorologist Demetrius Ivory tells listeners not to fret about their weekend plans, in spite of the stormy weather predicted. John Williams then gives you a taste of what The Mincing Rascals discuss, which this week included a new Merriam-Webster Dictionary term, “they.” Listeners weigh in with their reactions. Then, City Clerk Anna Valencia talks about the city sticker debt relief program, which she partnered with Mayor Lightfoot to launch. Finally, John, Elif and Jen give you “Fun Things To Do This Weekend” and the Bright Side of Life.