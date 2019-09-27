Listen: Bill and Dane Bonus Hour

The Chicago Way w/John Kass (09/27/19): The future looks bright for the Chicago Fire w/Joe Mansueto at the helm & Kasso looks at Joe Biden’s ‘Ukrainian Way’

BRIDGEVIEW, ILLINOIS - JULY 23: The Chicago Fire starting eleven pose for a picture before the game against the Cruz Azul at SeatGeek Stadium on July 23, 2019 in Bridgeview, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

The Chicago Way w/John Kass – Ep 213(09/27/19): This week, John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by billionaire Morningstar founder & new owner of the Chicago Fire Soccer Club, Joe Mansueto. In a wide-ranging discussion, Mansueto talks about falling in love with soccer watching his kids play, the team’s infamous name, how he hopes to bring his unique analytical insight to the MLS, and much more. Also this week, Kasso looks at the similarities between the Chicago Way politics of House Speaker Mike Madigan’s crew and Joe Biden’s Ukrainian Way politics.

