Steve Cochran Full Show 09.27.19 | What is the Dumbest Thing You’ve Done at Work?

The Blackhawks gave Ji Suk Yi and Steve Cochran's grandson, Issac, new jersey for the upcoming season!

On this episode, Steve asks “what is the dumbest thing you’ve done while at work?” The responses will shock you, including Steve’s. The show starts with the Top 6 at 6 followed by Lou’s First Call. Later Northwestern Football coach, Pat Fitzgerald and Dan Hampton talk football and score predictions. The MVPP is Alane Church, with Max Schewitz Foundation, helping kids get EKG screenings. Bob Vorwald, executive producer of WGN Sports talks about the final Cubs game on WGN-TV after 72 seasons. Plus Major General John Borling joins in studio with Beth Hill, CEO of Fort Ticoderoga. Steve Bernas, CEO/ President of the Better Business Bureau and Kelly Rizzo join Steve and Ji in the final hour.

