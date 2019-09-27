× Showtime’s Mark McKinnon draws an interesting comparison between President Trump & Sen. Warren

Executive producer/co-host of Showtime’s The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show On Earth Mark McKinnon joins the Roe Conn to talk about the initiation of an impeachment inquiry over President Trump’s overtures to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Democratic field vying for the nomination in 2020.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3683173/3683173_2019-09-28-002313.64kmono.mp3

