× Ryan Dempster on how long it will take for the White Sox to be a real threat: “A year…just get pitching.”

Ryan Dempster, 16-year MLB pitcher and 2013 World Series champion, and studio analyst for MLB Network’s ‘MLB Tonight’ and the regular season morning show ‘MLB Central’ joins The Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes to discuss what’s next for the Chicago White Sox & the Chicago Cubs after both teams missed the playoffs.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3683178/3683178_2019-09-28-010618.64kmono.mp3

