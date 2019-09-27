Roe Conn Full Show (09/27/19): Ryan Dempster analyzes the big differences in the Cubs & Sox seasons, A.D. Quig explains what the CTU wants from City Hall, and more…

Posted 8:23 PM, September 27, 2019, by

Richard Roeper, Ron Kittle, Ryan Dempster, Roe Conn, & Anna Davlantes remember Harry Caray at the 21st Annual Worldwide Toast To Harry Caray.

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, September 27th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory paints a rainy picture for the weekend; Crain’s Chicago Business’ A.D. Quig breaks down the contract negotiations between the Chicago Teacher’s Union & City Hall; Jen DeSalvo presents a list of things to do around town in her weekend Ah-Jenn-Duh; WGN’s Chicago Bears Insider Adam Hoge looks at the team’s chances pulling for a win over the Vikings on Sunday; The Top Five@5 features Brandon Marshal trying to make amends with Jay Cutler; Cubs favorite Ryan Dempster looks at where the Cubs & Sox stand going into the off-season; Richard Roeper explains how Spider-Man is staying in the Marvel cinematic universe; And Showtime’s Mark McKinnon looks at an interesting similarity between President Donald Trump & Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.