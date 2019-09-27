× Roe Conn Full Show (09/27/19): Ryan Dempster analyzes the big differences in the Cubs & Sox seasons, A.D. Quig explains what the CTU wants from City Hall, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Friday, September 27th, 2019:

WGN-TV’s Demetrius Ivory paints a rainy picture for the weekend; Crain’s Chicago Business’ A.D. Quig breaks down the contract negotiations between the Chicago Teacher’s Union & City Hall; Jen DeSalvo presents a list of things to do around town in her weekend Ah-Jenn-Duh; WGN’s Chicago Bears Insider Adam Hoge looks at the team’s chances pulling for a win over the Vikings on Sunday; The Top Five@5 features Brandon Marshal trying to make amends with Jay Cutler; Cubs favorite Ryan Dempster looks at where the Cubs & Sox stand going into the off-season; Richard Roeper explains how Spider-Man is staying in the Marvel cinematic universe; And Showtime’s Mark McKinnon looks at an interesting similarity between President Donald Trump & Senator Elizabeth Warren.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3683181/3683181_2019-09-28-014121.64kmono.mp3

