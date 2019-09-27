Roe Conn Full Show (09/26/19): A Navy veteran talks about how horses at saved his life, a restaurant gives back to the community, and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, September 26th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley reports on FBI raids of village offices in McCook & Lyons; Former chair of the Republican National Committee Michael Steele analyzes the impeachment inquiry initiated by Nancy Pelosi; Meggan Hill-McQueeney, President & COO at BraveHearts Therapeutic Riding and Educational Center in Harvard & retire Air Force veteran Ron Hathway talk about their work and personal experiences working with horses to help combat veterans become whole; Erik Baylis discusses his new Centre Street Kitchen restaurant concept in Lincoln Park and how he hopes to raise $7 million for pediatric cancer patients; The Top Five@5 features “Empire” star Terrance Howard positing some unusual thoughts about the universe; Richard Roeper reviews Renee Zellweger’s portrayal of Judy Garland in Judy and Ryan Murphy’s (“Glee,” “American Horror Story”) new Netflix series “The Politician;” And Deep Cricket Night performs ahead of the 7th annual Edgewater Arts Festival.

