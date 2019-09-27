× No More Hoping You Get Upgraded on United Airlines – Now There Are PlusPoints

Getting upgraded for some flyers happens once in a blue moon, but for more frequent flyers its a regular part of their lives in the air. Steve Grzanich and Brian Sumers (Sr. Aviation Business Editor at Skift.com) chatted about the new point system at United Airlines that is hoping to simplify the upgrading system (but frequent flyers will be the customers that will benefit most). They also recapped the annual Skift Global Forum gaining valuable insight about the direction of airlines and a new startup in the travel industry.