Dave Hoekstra sat down with Nathaniel Rateliff before his set at Farm Aid 2019 to talk about his charity work with My Block, My Hood, My City, his music, and the influence that his late father’s vinyl collection had on his taste in music. Plus, Rateliff talks about his humble upbringing and how he’s fortunate he isn’t “diggin’ holes” after leaving school in the 7th grade.