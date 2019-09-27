Chicago White Sox's James McCann (33) watches his three-run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Highlights: White Sox 8 – Indians 0 – 9/26/19
Chicago White Sox's James McCann (33) watches his three-run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the fourth inning of a baseball game Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in Chicago. (AP Photo/David Banks)
Chicago White Sox vs. Cleveland Indians – September 26, 2019