What does it take to start a restaurant group?

It’s “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with Frank Ruffolo of the Franco’s Restaurant Group, a restaurant group that owns five different restaurants in Chicago. Frank talks about what it takes to be a restaurant group, how growing up in the restaurant business helps him now, the amount of work it takes to run a small business, how they are able to survive in such a competitive industry, why good customer service is imperative to their success, being a pillar of the South Side restaurant scene and why he decided to expand the restaurant group to McCormick Square.

