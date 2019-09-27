× Extension 720 with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 9-27-19

Tonight on Extension 720! 47th Ward Alderman Matt Martin talks about the budget priorities of the Progressive Reform Caucus, Awesome Vegans Podcast Host Elysabeth Alfano discusses Illinois becoming the third state to ban the sale of animal-tested cosmetics and restaurateur Frank Ruffolo of Franco’s Restaurant Group talks about what it talks to start a restaurant group in Chicago. Also, plenty of ’80’s baseball references!

