City Clerk Anna Valencia on her city sticker debt relief program

Posted 3:53 PM, September 27, 2019, by , Updated at 03:50PM, September 27, 2019

A Chicago city vehicle sticker is seen on an SUV in Chicago on Thursday, Oct. 25, 2007. A $30 proposed increase in the cost of the annual sticker for people who drive big vehicles like SUVs is one of the proposals in a laundry list of new taxes and fee increases by the city to pay for a $5.4 billion city budget. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

In partnership with Mayor Lori Lightfoot, City Clerk Anna Valencia launched a debt relief program on city sticker fees. She explains how that’s going to work and listeners ask why we have city stickers anyway.

