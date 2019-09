× Bigger is Better…in Casey, IL!

Bigger is so much better in the small town of Casey, IL. What does that mean? Casey, IL is the home to some of the most interesting and incredible enlarged monuments in the world… in fact, The Guiness Book of World Records is visiting Casey, IL to see their oversized golf tee, windmill and more! Jim Bolin from Casey, IL joins WGN host Pete McMurray to explain why bigger is better. For more information visit: http://www.cityofcaseyil.org