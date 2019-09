× Actor Sean Astin (“Rudy” and “Lord Of The Rings”) Spreads Hope Through Conversation

Actor Sean Astin continues his good work by lending his voice to the 5th annual No Shame On U event happening at The Holiday Inn Chicago North Shore in Skokie, IL. Pete McMurray speaks with Sean Astin about his legendary career and the reasons behind his philanthropic works. They also speak about his legendary roles on stage and screen and his connection to WGN Radio. Tune in!