47th Ward Alderman Matt Martin: "As Chicago goes, so goes the rest of the state"

47th Ward Alderman Matt Martin joins Justin on Extension 720 to talk about the budget priorities of the Progressive Reform Caucus, what he expects from Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s budget and if she is on the same fiscal page as the progressive caucus and where the progressive caucus stands in the ongoing negotiations between the CTU and CPS.

