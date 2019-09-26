Wintrust Business Lunch 9/26/19: Shifting Portfolio Strategy, & Positive Vibes in Flossmor

Posted 1:13 PM, September 26, 2019, by
(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)

Steve Bertrand, hosts the afternoon business program discussing a range of subjects from the way Bill Geiger is protecting portfolios if the recession hits in the next couple of years, to wondering if the Chicago real estate market will ever bounce back to where it once was.

Segment 1: (At 0:00) Bill Geiger, Geiger Wealth Management, compared preparing a healthy retirement portfolio for a recession to being up four touchdowns in a football game – the offensive/defensive strategies are going to change.

Segment 2: (At 7:20) Dennis Rodkin, Real Estate Reporter at Crain’s Chicago Business, is finding the positive news in the negative Chicago real estate market, and that positivity is coming from the suburb of Flossmor.

 

