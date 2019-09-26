× uh-PARENT-ly | Introverts: how to parent, teach and celebrate a quiet population in a loud world

Think back to your days in the classroom. Did you get a “participation grade?” How was it calculated – by quantity or quality? Kids today are asked to behave like extroverts, but 25-40 percent of the population is introverted. uh-PARENT-ly cohosts Tracy Weiner and Anne Johnsos talk to Priscilla Gilman, author of The Anti-Romantic Child: A Story of Unexpected Joy and columnist for Quiet Revolution, about unlocking the power of introverts in a way that benefits everyone.

To watch the video of Susan Cain explaining introverts and extroverts, click here.