Nick Bowling (Director) and Jed Feder (actor) join host Brian Noonan to discuss the hit show Oslo which is coming to Chicago for a limited run at Chicago’s Broadway Playhouse (175 E. Chestnut) from Sept 10 – Oct 20th 2019. The remarkable story weaves through the conversations that led to the Israeli prime minister and the chairman of the Palestine Liberation Organization shaking hands on the White House lawn in 1993.