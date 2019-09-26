Thought Leader Doug Myers: Banking Regulation Changes Consumers Should Be Aware Of

Posted 6:09 AM, September 26, 2019, by

Consumers can feel a bit left in the dark when it comes to rules and regulations of banking and that’s why this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader, Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank), is stripping back the curtain to explained to Steve Grzanich about the changes that are on the horizon – investing in privacy technologies, efforts to prevent money laundering, and marijuana banking are a few of the aspects that customers might notice.

 

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.