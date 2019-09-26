× Thought Leader Doug Myers: Banking Regulation Changes Consumers Should Be Aware Of

Consumers can feel a bit left in the dark when it comes to rules and regulations of banking and that’s why this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader, Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank), is stripping back the curtain to explained to Steve Grzanich about the changes that are on the horizon – investing in privacy technologies, efforts to prevent money laundering, and marijuana banking are a few of the aspects that customers might notice.