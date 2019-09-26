× The Top Five@5 (09/26/19): President Trump slams the whistleblower complaint, Terrance Howard defends Jussie Smollett, “The Brady Bunch” turns 50, and more…

The Top Five@5 for Thursday, September 26th, 2019:

Acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire testified before the House Intelligence Committee, and was asked if he discussed the whistleblower complaint with President Trump. “Empire” star Terrance Howard in an interview with Daily Mail TV, defended co-star Jussie Smollett who was arrested for staging an attack on himself. Today marks the 50th anniversary of the first airing of “The Brady Bunch”, and more!

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3682375/3682375_2019-09-27-005915.64kmono.mp3

Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter

Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @LaurenLapka Follow @TheRoeConnShow

And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!