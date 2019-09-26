× The Opening Bell 9/26/19: McDonald’s To Begin Selling Beyond Meat Burger in Canada

The banking industry is an incredibly regulated industry, but as the world changes so do those regulations. Steve Grzanich checked in with Doug Myers (SVP & Private Banking Regional Manager at Associated Bank) on the weekly Associated Bank Thought Leader conversation to run through the list of industry shifting regulations and customers should be aware of. (At 16:45) Jonathan Maze (Executive Editor at Restaurant Business Magazine) then touched on the developing news of the morning as McDonald’s announced their decision to test a Beyond Meat burger in select Canadian locations.